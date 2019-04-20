Great sport at first JBay Carnival

A skydiving Easter bunny, action-packed beach sports and kiddies fun galore will keep holiday-makers entertained at the first JBay Beach Carnival this weekend.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the bulk of the action will take place at Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay.

“The programme includes the inaugural Je’Vista One Touch tournament, the first-ever beach netball tourney of its kind in South Africa and a feast of children’s activities, which young ones will be able to enjoy for free on the Saturday,” he said.

“Football fans are also in for a treat, with the J’Bay Easter Tournament taking place at the Tokyo Sexwale Sports Stadium and Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School for the duration of the long weekend.”

The Carnival kicks off yesterday Friday, April 19, with the Kouga Beach Netball Tournament.

“It is netball as never before seen in South Africa,” said Anina Vlok, chairperson of the Sarah Baartman Netball Association.

“It is played on a half court and with only one goal post. There are six players per team, with only four allowed on the court.”

She said teams would play in four categories – Senior Women, Senior Mixed, Junior Girls and Junior Mixed, with the senior teams playing for a first prize of R5 000 and the juniors for R3 000.

Touch rugby will be added to the sports mix on Saturday when the inaugural Je’Vista One Touch tournament kicks off at 9am.

Organiser Christo Botha, of 1Touch, said up to 32 teams, each consisting of eight players, were expected.

“It’s going to be a fantastic tournament, with lots of thrills and spills for spectators to enjoy,” he said. “A highlight will be a fun match between Je’Vista Legends and Kouga Legends, to be played just after the semi-finals to give the top two teams a breather before the ultimate decider.”

Teams can register from 07:00 to 08:00 at Je’Vista on the day.

Mayor Hendricks said the Saturday programme would also include free childrens’ entertainment along the beachfront and a visit by the Easter bunny, who will arrive via parachute at about 12:00.

The JBay Easter Tournament, hosted by Reggie’s Academy, will round off the Carnival sports mix. The action takes place at the Tokyo Sexwale Sports Stadium and Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School from 09:00 till late from Friday to Monday.

