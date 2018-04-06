Google leads the world in digital and mobile ad revenue

Google parent company Alphabet makes more money from digital ads than any company on the planet — it’s expected to make $73.8 billion dollars in net digital ad sales in 2017 after subtracting for traffic acquisition costs, according to internet research firm eMarketer.
Google represents 33 percent of the world’s $223.7 billion in digital ad revenue this year.
Facebook is a distant second at $36 billion this year, or nearly $40 billion less than Google.
Nearly $50 billion, or 67 percent of Google’s net digital ad revenue, will come from mobile in 2017, up from $38 billion in 2016, according eMarketer.
Google’s mobile ad revenue grew about 32 percent in 2017 and has been growing steadily for years.