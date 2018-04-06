Google leads the world in digital and mobile ad revenue

Google leads the world in digital and mobile ad revenue

Google parent company Alphabet makes more money from digital ads than any company on the planet — it’s expected to make $73.8 billion dollars in net digital ad sales in 2017 after subtracting for traffic acquisition costs, according to internet research firm eMarketer.

Google represents 33 percent of the world’s $223.7 billion in digital ad revenue this year.

Facebook is a distant second at $36 billion this year, or nearly $40 billion less than Google.

Nearly $50 billion, or 67 percent of Google’s net digital ad revenue, will come from mobile in 2017, up from $38 billion in 2016, according eMarketer.

Google’s mobile ad revenue grew about 32 percent in 2017 and has been growing steadily for years.

