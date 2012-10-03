Good waves over the weekend for JBay surfers

The howling westerly winds over the past weekend produced the first swell of 2017 for the wave thirsty Jeffreys Bay locals.

While the swell was not perfect and a bit broken up, there were lots of waves to be had, with the odd drop in as well.

The water was warm enough for a baggie session and the lighting made for some unique pictures taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam

The local crew was out in the line up at Supertubes with Deon Lategan, Mickey Meyer and Steven Saywer all getting their fair share of waves.

All photos by Robbie Irlam.