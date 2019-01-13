Gold and Commodities set to soar in 2019

Palladium was the best performing commodity for the second year in a row, returning 18.59 percent in 2018 after ending the previous year up a phenomenal 56.25 percent.

With a majority of investors now betting that the current rate hike cycle in the United States has peaked, the U.S. dollar looks to be in retreat, having lost about 1.7 percent over the past month.

Mike McGlone, commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, writes that he believes the “2019 dollar downtrend has legs.”

This is constructive for metals and commodities in general, gold specifically. The yellow metal achieved a “golden cross,” whereby the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average – a very bullish sign.

Among those that are most bullish on the precious metal is Goldman Sachs. In a report this week, the investment bank maintained its overweight recommendation and raised its 12-month price forecast up from $1,350 an ounce to $1,425, a level last seen in August 2013.

Goldman analysts contend that the gold price “will be supported primarily by growing demand for defensive assets, with a slower pace of Fed rate hikes in 2019 boosting demand only marginally.”

The World Gold Council (WGC) made a similar case in its 2019 outlook, predicting that global investors will “continue to favor gold as an effective diversifier and hedge against systemic risk.”

The rise in protectionist policies around the world is chief among the risks since they tend to lead to higher inflation and slower economic growth over the long term, according to the WGC.

Pan African Resources – an investment for 2019

Value investors wanting to get into actual gold mines could have a look at Pan African Resources, listed on both the JSE and the London Stock Exchange.

Producing gold at between $800/oz and $900/oz, the company is expecting an output of 170 000 oz this financial year.

Following the closure of loss making operations during 2018, Pan Afs is trading on a P/E ratio of 8.77 and is expected to benefit from operating a leaner and more profitable enterprise.

It is trading at R 1,64 with a 13 % increase in share price over the past six months

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

