Breaking News
Man arrested in Jeffreys Bay with an illegal firearm
GLA student wins award for Performing Arts
Petrol filling station staff urged to be vigilant
Photo of the day – farmland outside Jeffreys Bay
How to Write a Great Expository Essay
Two cyclists die during Cape Town Cycle Tour
Eastern Cape Mighty Men conference a huge success
George woman dies in N2 car accident near Jeffreys Bay
Criminal captured in Storms River
Kouga Municipality is restoring confidence among suppliers
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
GLA student wins award for Performing Arts

Abigail Culyer, a grade 10 learner at GLA, recently attended a function hosted by the Eastern Cape
Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture in East London.

This function was aimed at honouring the province’s top achievers in their respective fields for achievements attained in 2017.

Not only was Abigail given recognition for her contribution to theatre but she also award a special
award by the MEC, Penny Majodina, of the Department for her stellar results at the World
Championships of Performing Arts.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive