GLA student wins award for Performing Arts

Abigail Culyer, a grade 10 learner at GLA, recently attended a function hosted by the Eastern Cape
Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture in East London.
This function was aimed at honouring the province’s top achievers in their respective fields for achievements attained in 2017.
Not only was Abigail given recognition for her contribution to theatre but she also award a special
award by the MEC, Penny Majodina, of the Department for her stellar results at the World
Championships of Performing Arts.
