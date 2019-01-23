GLA Matrics achieve 100 % pass rate

The 2018 Matric class of Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay achieved a 100% pass rate for the seventh consecutive year.

Ten of the 47 Grade 12 learners achieved an average of 80% or higher.

The learners are André Agenbag (4 A’s), Amber Bloom (6 A’s), Sian Crofts (5 A’s), Christopher du Plessis (4 A’s), Nadine du Toit (4 A’s), Amand Oosthuizen (4 A’s), Melissa Waugh (5 A’s), Gideon Williams (4 A’s) and Nathaniel Zunckel (6 A’s).

The top achiever was Amber Bloom (91% average) with distinctions in Mathematics (88%), Life Sciences (92%), Physical Sciences (89%), Accounting (97%), Afrikaans FAL (93%) and Life Orientation (97%).

A total of 45 learners passed with Bachelor exemption and two with that of Diploma studies.

The 47 learners achieved a total of 96 distinctions with an average of 2.04 distinctions per learner.

The overall class average achieved is 70%.

“The principal and staff of GLA are tremendously proud of this group’s effort, and are thankful to God for helping us to continue delivering quality education in the Kouga region,” says GLA Principal Stefan Kleyn.

