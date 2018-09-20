GLA horse rider takes the reins

Annica Bentley represented Global Leadership Academy in the SANESA Inter-schools horse riding competition recently and galloped away with several awards.

Due of her outstanding performances throughout the year, she received the following awards for her respective discipline – Three Phase Eventing.

At the recent Eastern Cape Awards Evening she received overall third place on her pony “Kiss me Katy” and a second place on her horse “Landmark”.

These results saw Global Leadership Academy placing first in the Eastern Cape for the Three Phase Eventing division.

Annica will be representing Global Leadership Academy at Nationals in Pretoria in October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

