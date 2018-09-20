Breaking News
GLA horse rider takes the reins
Jeffreys Bay
Annica Bentley represented Global Leadership Academy in the SANESA Inter-schools horse riding competition recently and galloped away with several awards.

Due of her outstanding performances throughout the year, she received the following awards for her respective discipline – Three Phase Eventing.

At the recent Eastern Cape Awards Evening she received  overall third place on her pony “Kiss me Katy” and a second place on her horse “Landmark”.

These results saw Global Leadership Academy placing first in the Eastern Cape for the Three Phase Eventing division.

Annica will be representing Global Leadership Academy at Nationals in Pretoria in October.

