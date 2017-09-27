Get Ready For The St Francis Bay Oktoberfest 2017

Get Ready For The St Francis Bay Oktoberfest 2017

Set in the beautiful seaside village of St Francis Bay, the annual Oktoberfest is an experience not to be missed.

Festival goers will be able to sample a range of top quality craft beers from St Francis Brewing Company, Poison City Brewing and more!

One can expect live music, DJ’s, a vast selection of quality craft beer, gin bars, traditional German food, market vendors, surfboard giveaways, dancing and a whole world of fun!

The Oktoberfest will once again be presented by St Francis College, and the parents are working hard to grow the festival and make it a signature event in the Kouga region.

In addition to the Beerfest and party, this year there will be a water sport event – Water Polo In The Canals – run by the local open water swim club and Liquid Lines swimming facility based in Cape St Francis.

To support the Oktoberfest and the St Francis College, the St Francis Surf Factory has donated two ‘grom’ boards towards the fundraising.

Raffle tickets are R50 each, and the two winners will each with a custom-ordered ‘grom’ board valued at R4,000.

The Oktoberfest 2017 venue:

165 St Francis Drive



Date and time:

Sat 14 Oct 2017 at 5 pm till late.

Tickets available here: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/29561-st-francis-bay-oktoberfest/#/

For more details contact the event organiser:

Geannè Darke – geannedarke@gmail.com or 082 809 8118

