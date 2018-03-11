Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
George woman dies in N2 car accident near Jeffreys Bay

A 46 year old woman died on Friday night (9 March 2018) when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident on the N2 near the Kabeljous River just outside Jeffreys Bay.

According to Sergeant  Majola Nkohli it is believed that a cream Nissan bakkie with a trailer travelling towards Port Elizabeth was parked on the roadside with a tyre puncture.

Another vehicle, a silver Peugeot hatchback traveling in the same direction swerved to avoid colliding with the trailer and lost control.

The woman who is from George was a passenger on the Peugeot and was declared dead on the scene.

Three other injured passengers, including the driver, were taken to Humansdorp Hospital.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

