Gang warfare erupts in Jeffreys Bay

A 30 year old gang member was arrested shortly after a shooting took place on Saturday night in Tuna Street, Pellrus in Jeffrey’s Bay.

According to the South African Police, at about 22:15 a group of men forced their way into a house and one gangster started shooting at the occupant of the house. The man (45 years old) escaped unscathed.

Shortly after the shooting, the Humansdorp K9 Unit followed up on information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

Five men were found at a house in Dolphin Street which is also in Pellrus.

The men were questioned by police and one person was detained at the Jeffreys Bay Police Station on a charge of attempted murder and pointing of a firearm.

The suspect is affiliated to the Rough Riders gang. Motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.