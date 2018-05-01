Gang of 12 heavily armed men captured near Cradock

12 armed men were arrested after being stopped by Police near Cradock.

Seven pistols, an AK 47 rifle and ammunition were found in the Toyota Quantum that was travelling towards Cape Town.

On Saturday, 28 April 2018 two police officers from the Cradock K9 Unit followed up on information that a Toyota Quantum traveling towards Cape Town, was conveying illegal fire arms.

They spotted the vehicle just outside Cradock and intercepted it.

After a search of the vehicle, the twelve male occupants were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The firearms will be forwarded for ballistics testing.

It is not yet known exactly what the gang’s target was when they were arrested.

