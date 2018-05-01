Breaking News
Gang of 12 heavily armed men captured near Cradock
JBay Winterfest Fishing event is for the whole family
The war that provided the soundtrack for subversive Afrikaans rock
Mixed results for Nico Malan at Rugby Festival
23 trucks torched in N3 protest
Corruption is in the autobahn in South Africa
Beach users are cautioned about Spring tides
Two hour swim to shore for stranded sailors
Dont target us warns Police General after cops house is petrol bombed
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape
Gang of 12 heavily armed men captured near Cradock

12 armed men were arrested after being stopped by Police near Cradock.

Seven pistols, an AK 47 rifle and ammunition were found in the Toyota Quantum that was travelling towards Cape Town.

On Saturday, 28 April 2018 two police officers from the Cradock K9 Unit followed up on information that a Toyota Quantum traveling towards Cape Town, was conveying illegal fire arms.

They spotted the vehicle just outside Cradock and intercepted it.

After a search of the vehicle, the twelve male occupants were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The firearms will be forwarded for ballistics testing.

It is not yet known exactly what the gang’s target was when they were arrested.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive