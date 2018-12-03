Gang member arrested after two bystanders were shot in Port Elizabeth

A 21-year-old suspected gang member was arrested minutes after police responded to an incident in Anita Drive in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

Just before 5 pm, a 17-year-old female and her aunt were walking in Anita Drive when two rival gangs started shooting at each other. A 10-year-old boy was also on the road.

It is suspected that a group of three NTB’s were shooting at the suspect who is an affiliate of the Dustlife gang.

Two of the innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire and were injured. The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder while the 10-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound on his cheek. The suspect also sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks.

As police arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect withdrawing a firearm but he was arrested before he could retaliate. A 7.65 pistol was found in his possession.

The injured persons including the suspect were taken to hospital. The suspect is detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and cases of attempted murder is also under investigation by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

No information was supplied regarding the shooters by the time of publication

