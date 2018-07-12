Breaking News
Two men arrested in Jeffreys Bay for perlemoen poaching
Gamtoos faces serious water shortages
Corona Open JBay on hold until Friday
Lunar eclipse on 27 July 2018
Icy water and sunny skies for Cold Water Swim Classic
Women robbed in St Francis Bay home invasion
Criminals beware during the JBay Winterfest
Lights get switched on in Humansdorp
Corona Open JBay on hold for Monday and Tuesday
Four facts about municipal debt in South Africa
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Gamtoos faces serious water shortages

Kouga Municipality has issued a warning to residents of Hankey and Patensie against the over-usage of water after the annual “dry period” ended on Sunday (July 1).

The towns face serious water shortages, with the level of the Kouga Dam having plummeted to below 8 %.

Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher warned that some people tended to compensate for the period where there was no water in the taps by using a lot of water and even breaking the restrictions.

“On Monday the water level at the Kouga Dam stood at a critical 7,76%. That is alarming and means that there is no luxury for people to use water as they please.

“In fact, residents need to curb their usage even further to ensure a longer supply of water until the rains come,” he said.

The municipality usually augments the water supply to Hankey with water from the Klein River, but the river level is currently too low because of the drought.

The “dry period” is an annual occurrence when the Gamtoos Irrigation Board performs maintenance work on the canal system which supplies water from the Kouga Dam to Hankey and Patensie.

corona open jbay world surf league

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive