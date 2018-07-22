Game ranger killed by poachers

A South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger was fatally shot on Thursday (19 July 2018) while tracking poachers in the Kruger National Park.

According to reports, the field ranger and his colleagues made contact with a poaching group that they had been tracking, supported by the K9 unit.

“It appears as they approached the group, shots were exchanged, seriously injuring him in the upper body.

A doctor was flown in to stabilise him but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital,” SANParks said in a statement.

The police are busy with further investigations.

