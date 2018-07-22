Breaking News
Water crisis at Hankey and Patensie as dam level drops to 7,17%
Game ranger killed by poachers
DA calls for army to be deployed
Bethany Hamilton Secures Surf Ranch Pro Wildcard
Couple attacked on Joubertina farm
Hundreds of Kouga residents receive title deeds
Manhunt launched following house robbery in Thornhill
Relief for South Africans as Repo rate remains unchanged
Man found murdered in Humansdorp Caravan Park
JBay Winterfest 2018 – That’s A Wrap
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
Game ranger killed by poachers

A South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger was fatally shot on Thursday (19 July 2018) while tracking poachers in the Kruger National Park.

According to reports, the field ranger and his colleagues made contact with a poaching group that they had been tracking, supported by the K9 unit.

“It appears as they approached the group, shots were exchanged, seriously injuring him in the upper body.

A doctor was flown in to stabilise him but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital,” SANParks said in a statement.

The police are busy with further investigations.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive