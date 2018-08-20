Gabriel Medina wins Tahiti Pro

Gabriel Medina has claimed victory at the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o, Stop No. 7 on the World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Championship Tour (CT).

An exciting Finals Day witnessed Medina take his first win of the 2018 season in clean three-to-five foot waves at the famed South Pacific reef pass.

Medina, 2014 WSL Champion, earned his big win today by defeating Owen Wright in the Final, Jeremy Flores (FRA) in the Semifinals, and Italo Ferreira in the Quarterfinals.

Since his first Tahiti Pro win in 2014, Medina never dropped below third place, and today the Brasilian superstar stamps his second win at Teahupo’o.

“I’m just so happy to win here again and, first, I just want to thank God,” Medina said. “I came here and trained a lot, and I was just waiting for the victory. I love Tahiti and I’ve had some great Finals here.”

Medina’s victory moves him up from 3rd to 2nd on the Jeep Leaderboard, 6,300 points behind World No. 1 Filipe Toledo.

Tahiti Pro Final Results:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.50

2 – Owen Wright (AUS) 12.07

Tahiti Pro Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 12.60 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 10.03

SF 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.17 def. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 6.10

Tahiti Pro Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.43 def. Michael February (ZAF) 8.60

QF 2: Owen Wright (AUS) 16.00 def. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.57

QF 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.57. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 7.57

QF 4: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 13.34 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 5.74

WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Tahiti Pro):

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 41,985 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 35,685 pts

3 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 32,380 pts

4 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 30,160 pts

5 – Wade Carmichael (AUS) 25,550 pts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

