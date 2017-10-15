Gabriel Medina wins Quiksilver Pro in France

Gabriel Medina claimed victory yesterday at the Quiksilver Pro France in in excellent 3-5 foot rippable peaks at Stop No. 9 of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

2014 WSL Champion Medina built momentum all week to peak at the perfect time in the final series and put together two massive heats in the Semifinals and Final to win the Quiksilver Pro France. His final bout against Sebastian Zietz, held in picture-perfect conditions at La Graviere, was the third French win of his young career.

The Brazilian’s triumph today not only marks his eighth Championship Tour win, but it also vaults him from 8th to 3rd place on the Jeep Leaderboard, placing him well within striking distance of the World Title behind Florence and Jordy Smith.

Medina will now look to continue his success on the European leg at the next stop on the Championship Tour, the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, which opens on October 20, 2017.

“It feels amazing to be back here in France,” said Medina. “I love this kind of beach break. I have waves like this at home, so I feel really comfortable here.”

Quiksilver Pro France Final Results:

1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.00

2: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 9.30

Quiksilver Pro France Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 16.26 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.00

SF 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.40 def. John John Florence (HAW) 16.00

Quiksilver Pro France Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 15.93 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 14.10

QF 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.60 def. Marc Lacomare (FRA) 6.10

QF 3: John John Florence (HAW) 19.67 def. Mick Fanning (AUS) 10.67

QF 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.20 def. Joel Parkinson (AUS) 1.20

2017 WSL Men’s Jeep Leaderboard (After Quiksilver Pro France):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 49,900 pts

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 47,600 pts

3 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 40,750 pts

4 – Owen Wright (AUS) 39,850 pts

5 – Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 38,200 pts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

