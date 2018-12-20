Gabriel Medina Claims Second World Title, Wins Billabong Pipe Masters

Gabriel Medina has won the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Title, claiming a final victory at the Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons.

Pipeline delivered epic 12-to-15 foot barrels for the final stop on the 2018 Men’s Championship Tour (CT).

Medina made history in 2014 as the first Brazilian to ever win a World Surfing Title and now cements himself in the history books with a second crown.

“All my heroes have won this contest,” Medina said. “That was a good final. Julian (Wilson) is the toughest competitor to go up against so I’m lucky I got two good waves.

I’m so happy to get this trophy again. I had to put in a lot of work to get here. I like to surf when there is pressure and I think that’s when I do my best.

After the Corona Open in Jeffreys Bay, I just put a bit more into each surf and each training session. At the beginning of the year it all felt so far away but after Europe, it felt much closer.”

In 2014, the then-20-year-old Medina wrote a new page in surfing’s history books as the first Brazilian to win a World Title, in an exciting year-long race against Mick Fanning (AUS), John John Florence (HAW) and Kelly Slater (USA).

It is also the year the phenomenal surfer from Maresias shut down all criticism about his bigger-surf aptitudes by winning two of the most prestigious events in Fiji and Tahiti, finishing off the season with a runner-up at Pipeline.

Billabong Pipe Masters Final Results:

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 18.34

2 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 16.70

Billabong Pipe Masters Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.27 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.83

SF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.20 def. Kelly Slater (USA) 11.17

Billabong Pipe Masters Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.16 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 6.93

QF 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 19.43 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 14.26

QF 3: Kelly Slater (USA) 15.53 def. Yago Dora (BRA) 10.17

QF 4: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.50 def. Joan Duru (FRA) 10.07

Billabong Pipe Masters Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.50, Conner Coffin (USA) 9.43, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 7.93

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.90, Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 11.93, Michel Bourez (PYF) 6.57

Heat 3: Yago Dora (BRA) 15.97, Julian Wilson (AUS) 12.44, Joel Parkinson (AUS) 7.77

Heat 4: Joan Duru (FRA) 10.80, Kelly Slater (USA) 9.20, Jesse Mendes (BRA) 7.00

Men’s 2018 Jeep Leaderboard (after Billabong Pipe Masters):

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 62,490 points

2 – Julian Wilson (AUS) – 57,585 points

3 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 51,450 points

4 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 43,070 points

5 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) – 36,440 points

