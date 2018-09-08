Fundraising drive to help JBay surfer compete internationally

A fundraising effort is underway to help a talented Jeffreys Bay teenager make it big in the surfing world.

Angelo Faulkner (17) is one of the top three under-18 surfers in South Africa and a member of the national team set to compete in the world junior championships at Huntington Beach in the United States in October.

According to Etienne Venter, Faulkner’s coach and the chairman of Eastern Province Surfing, the young man needs about R50 000 to make use of the golden opportunity.

“We have been able to raise some of the money but still have a shortfall as there is very little funding available in South Africa for surfing.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already come on board to support Angelo and would like to appeal to anyone who can, to help him make it to the contest,” Venter said.

“He has tremendous talent and taking part in the world champs will help him gain the experience he needs to follow in the footsteps of celebrated surfers such as Jordy Smith, who also worked their way up from the world junior circuit.”

Faulkner, who has been surfing since he was nine years old, has also set his sights on being included in the SA Olympics team in 2024.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks congratulated Faulkner on being included in the SA team.

“Young men such as Angelo, who pursue their passion with discipline despite their circumstances, are important rolemodels for other youngsters.

“I would like to wish him all the best and encourage anyone who can, to support him in his endeavours. We would love to see him competing with the world’s best at Supertubes in the years to come,” he said.

Should you be able to assist Angelo, please contact Etienne Venter on 082 324 7284 or email epsurfing@xsinet.co.za or Robin de Kock from Surfing South Africa on 082 454 1149 or surfingsouthafrica@gmail.com

