Fuel to decrease by R1.23 in January

Fuel to decrease by R1.23 in January

Fuel to decrease by R1.23 in January

South African motorists will be under less pressure as the fuel price will decrease by R 1.23 per litre from 2 January 2019 due to lower international petroleum prices.

Fuel prices in South Africa are adjusted each month in line with movements in the rand exchange rate and international oil prices.

“The current fuel price adjustments are due mainly to the international factors, namely, the lower crude oil prices and a weaker rand,” the energy department said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr