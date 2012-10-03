Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Friends of the Jeffreys Bay Library have extended their opening hours

The Friends of the Library book store, The Book End, is now open every Tuesday and Friday 09:00 to 12:00 and the last Saturday of each month 09:00 to 12:00.

The Book End, a small outlet from which books are sold, is situated at the Newton Hall in Goedehoop Street.

The 2nd hand books they receive from the community as donations are sorted and cleaned by the volunteers.

Books that are broken which can no longer be sold are sent for pulping. All funds collected by Friends of the Library are then used to buy new books for the local Library.

Friends of the Jeffreys Bay Library are extremely grateful to the community for their constant and loyal support and donations of books and popular magazines.

Anybody is welcome to join Friends of the Library, as long as you are happy and willing to give of your time to volunteer at ‘The Book End’.

