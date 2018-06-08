Fresh look for caravan parks in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality is upgrading its caravan and camping sites so as to attract visitors back to these once prestigious facilities.

Work has started at the Jeffreys Bay and Pellsrus Caravan Parks, with maintenance work, furniture repairs and replacements being done.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the parks were valuable assets which had beenn neglected for a long time.

“When tourists come to our area, one of the things they look for is a camping experience. Our parks allow us to offer them something truly special, as they are situated only a stone’s throw from the ocean,” he said.

“We also want our local residents to be proud of these facilities and make use of them.”

A new signboard welcomes visitors to the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park. The guard house has also been upgraded, with security now provided on a 24-hour basis.

The playpark for children has received a fresh coat of colourful paint while a new courtyard has been added where visitors can relax and enjoy the fresh

The plumbing at the ablution and shower facilities has been improved and old electrical boxes have been changed.

Pellsrus also has reason to boast. New couches have been bought for the chalets, the tiles are being replaced and the walls were painted. Braai stands are also being fixed or re-erected.

Benson said security has also been beefed up at the park, with a new access-control gate and barbed wire around the fence.

“If we want to increase the number of visitors who make use of these facilities, we must show that we are serious about maintaining a high standard and offering value for money.

“We want visitors to share the wonderful experience they had here in Jeffreys Bay with their friends and family, so that our tourism numbers grow,” he said.

