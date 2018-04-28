Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga

Kouga was blue yesterday as the DA celebrated Freedom Day with beach cleanups, door to door meetings, braai’s and a public meetings.

Freedom Day is an annual celebration of South Africa’s first non-racial democratic elections of 1994.

The 1994 election paved the way towards a new democratic dispensation and a new constitution for the country. The elections took place in a peaceful and festive atmosphere and saw Nelson Mandela become the first President of a democratic South Africa.

Of South Africa’s 22, 7 million eligible voters, 19.7 million voted in the 1994 national election.

The election was won by the ANC with 62.65 % of the vote.

The National Party (NP) received 20.39 %, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) 10.54 %, Freedom Front (FF) 2.2 %, Democratic Party (DP) 1.7 %, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) 1.2 % and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) 0.5 %.

“This shows just how much the modern day Democratic Alliance has grown during democracy. In the 2014 national election, the DA won 22 % of the vote increasing from 1.7 % in 1994 and are now the official opposition in Parliament.

“We are also the the most diverse political party in South Africa with people from all walks of life identifying with the DA message of a freedom we can use, fairness and opportunity, said Brenton Williams, the DA spokesperson in Kouga.

“Celebrating Freedom Day is about celebrating individual freedoms and human rights that were hard-earned.

It is now up to us to make a difference and to defend and extend those freedoms and rights to all South Africans,” said Henni Britz the DA Constituency Chairperson for Kouga and Kou Kamma municipalities.

“There was strong political campaigning, respectful and disciplined as we celebrated Freedom Day in Humansdorp,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“A number of new DA youth members and adult members signed up in Kwanomzamo yesterday as our activists went door to door and talking to residents about a better life for all in 2019 and beyond,” added Hendricks.

