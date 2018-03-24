Free roadworthy tests ahead of Easter

Mayor Elza van Lingen says residents are invited to bring their vehicles to Kouga Municipality’s roadworthy centre in Humansdorp.

The free tests will be conducted from Monday, March 26 to Thursday, March 29, from 07:30 to 13:00 and 13:30 to 15:00.

“We want to help residents reach their holiday destinations safely. Unroadworthy vehicles are one of the main causes of accidents on our roads, hence our Traffic Department initiated this programme to help Kouga families stay safe,” she says.

She says no prosecution will be done if defects are found. “The owners will receive a list of defects, if any, to attend to before embarking on their holiday trip.”

Residents are asked to take note that no certification will be issued, as this is a free additional service being offered this Easter.

The roadworthy centre is situated at the Kouga Fire Brigade/Testing Centre along the entrance to Humansdorp from the N2.

For more information, contact 042 200 2200, 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330.