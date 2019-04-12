Free roadworthy tests ahead of Easter

Kouga Municipality’s Traffic Department will once again be helping residents to arrive safely at their holiday destinations this Easter weekend.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the Kouga Traffic Department would be offering free roadworthy tests to residents ahead of the long weekend.

The free tests will be conducted from Monday, April 15, to Thursday, April 18, at the municipality’s vehicle testing centre at Humansdorp. The service will be available from 07:30 to 13:00 and from 13:30 to 15:00 on all four days.

“The safety of our residents lies close to our hearts,” Benson said. “Unroadworthy vehicles are one of the main causes of accidents on our roads; hence the municipality’s Traffic Department initiated this programme to help keep Kouga families safe.

He said no prosecution would be done if defects were found.

“The owner will receive a list of defects, if any, to attend to before embarking on their holiday trip.”

Residents are asked to take note that no certification will be issued as this is a free additional service being offered ahead of Easter.

The vehicle testing centre is situated at the Kouga Fire Brigade along the entrance to Humansdorp from the N2. For further information contact the Kouga Traffic Department at 042 200 2200.

