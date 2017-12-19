Four suspects arrested for Hobie Beach murder

The South African Police have arrested four teenagers for the murder of a 17 year old male, which took place during the early hours of 17 December 2017.

At about 04:45 police found a body lying on Hobie beach in Port Elizabeth.

It was discovered that Curtly Alexander died after sustaining a fatal stab wound to his chest.

Acting on information, three teenagers from Arcadia in Bethelsdorp were arrested at their houses while the fourth suspect (also from Arcadia) was brought to the police station by his mother.

The suspects are aged between 16 and 18 years old. They are detained at Nerina House and SAPS Humewood respectively.

The two 16 year old suspects appeared in court yesterday, while the other two will appear today on a charge of murder. More arrests are expected soon.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Major General Funeka Siganga has commended the investigating officer for the speedy arrests and has thanked the community in providing information which led to the arrests.

‘We call upon all our communities to work closely with the police and to report any incident whenever you witness any form of criminality.

By doing this, you contribute to reducing crime levels and making sure that suspects are apprehended and remain behind bars.

The fight against crime cannot be won by police alone therefore we need to work together to ensure that all people in the Nelson Mandela Metro enjoy a safe and peaceful festive season,’ added Maj Gen Siganga.

