Four SEO Tips that shaped 2017 and will continue dominating 2018

We’ve read so many tips from different experts but these Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tips helped us to change traffic towards websites and blogs.

They covered different aspects of SEO from keywords, backlinks to mobile-friendly sites.

Here are some of the SEO tips that dominated 2017.

Create a good content for Viewers

This is one of the top YouTube SEO tips. It undoubtedly helped to improve traffic towards YouTube channels.

Create top-quality content that is fascinating. Offer what your targeted viewers would enjoy watching.

Your content must be able to compete with other best videos, remember it’s not only you who can upload on YouTube, millions of videos are uploaded each day.

Develop a fast and mobile-friendly website

Mobile devices are now part of our lives and we use them on daily basis. Most people are using mobile devices to browse the internet and to get more traffic to your website, the site should be compatible with mobile devices.

Also optimizing the website for fast load-speed is important and potential customers won’t shun away from your site.

Include keywords more often in your content

Use of keywords is always important in SEO activities. After you find your keywords on related content you want to write about, use the keywords in few sentences throughout your content.

Remember it's not about writing keywords in your content but you should make whatever you writing interesting to read.

Put keywords in the title, headings, subheadings, and in each paragraph. Please do not overdo it, the content becomes boring to read and always remember you’re writing for people.

Use of social media

Social media cannot be ignored when it comes to SEO as it plays a vital role in improving traffic towards sites. A strong presence on the social media is essential to attract user attention.

Sharing content on your social media pages with your website links increases the chance of improving your SEO ranking.

