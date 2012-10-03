Four more Surfers announced for the JBU Supertrial

The waiting period for the 2017 edition of the JBU Supertrial powered by Monster Energy is coming up fast, so without any further ado here are the next four invited surfers into this prominent event.

Local surfer Steve Sawyer won the event last year, and has had numerous good results in JBay over the years. The young goofy-footer also won the recent Buffalo City Surf Pro in East London, proving his versatility.

Coming into the JBU Supertrial event as a defending champion, he will be determined for another big result this year.

Matt Bromley from Cape Town is another surfer who will no doubt be out to impress. A gifted big wave surfer and all-round charger, Matt is a likeable guy but has a strong Big Match Temperament.

Matt is a tenacious competitor and can often be found up in the JBay area practicing his barrel riding at Supertubes.

Another goofy-footed surfer in the mix is young local surfer Joshe Faulkner. Growing up surfing Supertubes makes Joshe a shoo-in as an invitee, and he has a solid and exciting backhand approach to surfing Supertubes.

Joshe is also strong in the tube and could easily cause an upset at this event.

Davey Van Zyl is a powerful natural-footer who excels in the beach break barrels of Durban, but translates that skill set to virtuoso performances out at Supertubes as well.

Van Zyl is also confident when the surf starts getting a little bit bigger, and when other surfers might be feeling a little uncomfortable in the big stuff he revels in it. Should we get a solid swell for the event he could come out on top.

These four surfers join Mikey February, Matt McGillivray, Beyrick De Vries and Dylan Lightfoot who have already been invited to compete in the event. There will be an announcement shortly regarding the rest of the invited surfers.

The JBU Supertrial presented by Monster Energy is an exclusive invite-only tournament, with first prize being the coveted Wild Card entry into the World Surf League Championship Tour Corona Open JBay.

The Supertrial has a waiting period from1st – 11th June, and always scores great surf at Supertubes.

The Corona Open JBay has a waiting period from 12th – 23rd July, and is part of the JBay Winterfest.