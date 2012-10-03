Four arrested for Jeffreys Bay double murder

Four suspects, aged between 17 and 39 years old, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent Jeffreys Bay taxi owner last weekend.

His driver was killed at the same time in a gruesome double murder that rocked the coastal town.

“Detectives from the South African Police Service in Jeffreys Bay worked relentlessly in order to apprehend the suspects involved in the double murder case of 51-year-old, Mthobeli Matyumza and 32-year-old, Sivuyile Ntontole,” said police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart.

“The breakthrough came when detectives arrested two suspects in the early hours of Thursday morning in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.

“Further investigations led the team to an address in Jeffreys Bay in the early hours of Friday morning, where two more suspects stayed and they were also arrested.

“No firearms were recovered as yet, but police are following up on all possible leads and investigations are continuing.”

Matyumza and Ntontole were gunned down on Sunday, 12 March 2017, at about 18:15, inside a house in John Dube Street, Madiba Bay in Jeffreys Bay by three men, who stormed into the house.

The three men then fled without taking anything from the house, which has led to speculation regarding the motive behind the murders.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok praised the detectives involved for their determination and commitment in solving this heinous crime.

“We will remain focused and steadfast in our mission to fight crime effectively in Jeffreys Bay and to bring culprits to book for the crimes they have committed,” added le Bok who has recently been appointed as Kouga’s top cop.

The Police and Kouga Law Enforcement officials held joint roadblocks in Jeffreys Bay last night and confiscated a number of taxis who have been operating illegally in the area.