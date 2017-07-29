Four arrested by Airport reaction team

At around midnight last night the OR Tambo International Airport Reaction Team arrested four men and recovered a firearm in Kempton Park.

The reaction team was conducting routine patrols when they spotted three men walking under a bridge in Kempton Park close to the R21 highway.

When the police stopped to search the suspects, they began running in different directions. The suspects were pursued on foot and subsequently arrested.

One of them was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the pistol had been filed off.