Four arrested by Airport reaction team

South Africa
At around midnight last night the OR Tambo International Airport Reaction Team arrested four men and recovered a firearm in Kempton Park.

The reaction team was conducting routine patrols when they spotted three men walking under a bridge in Kempton Park close to the R21 highway.

When the police stopped to search the suspects, they began running in different directions. The suspects were pursued on foot and subsequently arrested.

One of them was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the pistol had been filed off.

After interrogating the suspects, the police team was led to a house where they arrested a fourth suspect. The team also recovered stolen goods including cell phones, laptops, car keys and passports.

Further investigations were conducted through the night and it was established that the passports are linked with two robberies in the Wierdabrug area of Pretoria.

The four suspects will face charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possibly armed robbery in respect of the Wierdabrug cases.

