Former SANDF soldier arrested for SAI camp robbery

The South African Police have apprehended a 40 year old former SANDF soldier in connection with a robbery at a South African Infantry (SAI) base.

A number of R4 rifles and ammunition were taken during an armed robbery at the 9 SAI base in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Friday 14 April 2017.

Five armed robbers overpowered guards and five soldiers at the military base and stole a cache of weapons.

The robbers forced the guards inside the base and overpowered another five soldiers in an armoury guard room.

In an intelligence-led operation, police pounced on the suspect at an identified location in Khayelitsha early yesterday morning.

Detectives are currently questioning the man.