Forensic investigation to determine cause of St Francis fire
Forensic investigation to determine cause of St Francis fire

A forensic investigation will be done to determine the cause of the St Francis Bay fire earlier this week.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said that while there has been a great deal of speculation about the cause, no conclusive evidence has come to light as yet.

“A forensic investigation will be done, both by the municipality and SAPS, and the results shared with our communities as soon as is possible.”

Kouga fire fighters initially battled to contain the fire in St Francis Bay that eventually totally destroyed 11 homes and partially burnt another two homes.

However, by sunset on the day, the fire was brought under control and a helicopter assisted in water bombing the hot spots, with ground crews mopping up.

There was no loss of life during the fire.

