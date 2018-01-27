Foreigners sentenced for Rhino poaching

Four Rhino poachers who were arrested early this year were found guilty and sentenced by Middelburg Regional Court on Thursday for dealing in rhino horns.

The suspects were arrested in an operation that covered two provinces – Free State and Mpumalanga, during which one rhino horn, an elephant tusk, drugs and more than R 675 000 in cash were seized.

Yansen Fenc, a Chinese national was found guilty on dealing in rhino horn and was sentenced to pay R60 000 or 6 months imprisonment and a further 18 months suspended for 5 years on condition the he is not found guilty again on similar charge.

He was also ordered to pay as compensation R 1 million to the stop Rhino Poaching Project before 28 February 2018.

Liu Li Hong (32) also a Chinese national was found guilty on drug charge and illegal immigration. She was also sentenced to pay R60 000 or 2 years imprisonment on drug charge and 3 months imprisonment for being in the country illegally suspended for 5 years.

She was however arrested at court by Immigration officials for deportation.

Jozeph Albertus Du Plessis (71) and his wife Johanna Du Plessis (55) were fined R 20 000 or two years imprisonment each for dealing in rhino horns.

The case against Deon Cornelius, a game farmer, was postponed to 23 March 2018 for sentencing, pending further investigations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

