Ford offers extended warranty to Kuga owners

Ford Motor company has given an extended warranty that will apply to all KUGA vehicles manufactured between 2012 – 2016.

“We are proud to introduce Ford’s new PremiumCARE Extended Plan for all KUGA owners.

The Ford KUGA PremiumCARE Extended Plan provides two additional years or eighty thousand kilometres (80 000) of end-to-end coverage on 1 000 components at no additional cost, said Jeff Nemeth, the President and CEO, Ford Southern Africa.

“The Extended Plan will be loaded against every KUGA’s VIN number, which means that the vehicles will now have a total of six years or two hundred thousand (200 000) kilometres cover, whichever occurs first.

The Extended Plan is transferable, so if a KUGA is sold, the new owner can take advantage of the same great coverage, added Nemeth.

This follows a number of incidents where Ford KUGA’s caught fire in South Africa.