FlySafair Makes Profit in Second Year of Operation

Low-cost carrier FlySafair has announced that it made a profit in 2016, the carrier’s second year of operations.

This despite a tough trading environment, with low economic growth and an over-supply of seats on domestic routes.

Last year proved to be a tough year for local airlines, with SAA’s low-cost carrier, Mango, posting a loss of R39 million, while SAA secured an additional state loan guarantee of R5 billion.

Comair, operators of low-cost carrier Kulula, bemoaned similarly poor results, reporting a 10% increase in passenger numbers but a 12% decline in profits after taxation.

“There’s no doubt that the market is heavily traded at the moment with an excess supply of seats on domestic routes,” says FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie.

“Fares are determined by a market and are very much at the mercy of the powers of supply and demand. If supply grows more than demand, prices will fall.”

Statistics published by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) indicate that domestic passenger numbers grew by approximately 6% year-on-year in 2016, which is positive, but was unfortunately outstripped by the supply of seats, which is said to have grown by as much as 12%.

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential that carriers focus on keeping their cost per seat as low as possible,” says Conradie, when asked how FlySafair managed to achieve such an impressive result.

FlySafair’s result is particularly impressive in the wake of the airline’s aggressive expansion in the past year.

During 2016, it added three new aircraft to its operating fleet, bringing it to a total of nine aircraft.

In August, the airline also launched new routes from Lanseria to Cape Town and George.

The airline still managed to achieve a profit after these major growth investments.