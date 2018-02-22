Five Policemen slain in attack on Police Station

A manhunt is underway in the Eastern Cape after a brazen attack on the Ngcobo police station, near Queenstown, by an armed gang of robbers during the early hours of Wednesday morning left five police officers dead.

An unknown group of armed suspects entered the police station in the early hours of this morning and without warning, randomly opened fire on the Policemen on duty.

Three Policemen were killed instantly in the Community Service Centre. An off duty soldier was also shot dead as the suspects were fleeing.

The suspects made off with a police van taking two other members. The bodies of both these members with gunshot wounds were later found along the roadside, six kilometers from the police station.

According to preliminary investigations, it appears that members were shot execution style.

This callous and cold-blooded attack has been condemned in the strongest possible way by the National Commissioner of Police.

“I am appalled and deeply saddened by the cold and callous attack on our colleagues this morning,” said General Sitole.

“We will not rest until we have tracked down these heartless killers and bring them to book”, added General Sitole.

The National Commissioner has also called upon the community to assist with any information that could help identify and bring these perpetrators to book as this is a heartless attack on the State.

While the motive for this attack is not clear yet we have established that the suspects a robbed an ATM a short distance away from the police station and stole 10 firearms from the station.

Information can be communicated to the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

