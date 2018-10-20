Five men arrested for Tiger Wheel & Tyre burglary in Jeffreys Bay

Five men believed to be involved in breaking into Tiger Wheel & Tyre will remain in custody after being arrested on 17 October 2018.

On Thursday, Bonginkosi Mahlakahlaka (28), Thabo Mangiwa (29), Kholisile Blaauw (37), Phakamani Gontsho (26) and Siyabulela Sithole (25) briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of house breaking and theft, but their case was postponed for a bail application.

The five men are accused of breaking into Tiger Wheel & Tyre in Jeffreys Bay on 6 October.

30 mag wheels, a flat screen television, a DVD player and cash were stolen from the premises.

A Police investigation led to the recovery of 15 mag wheels, a television, house breaking implements and a bag with balaclavas and binoculars.

They are due to reappear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court for a bail application on 25 October 2018.

