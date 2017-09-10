Five Lions spotted near Fochville

The Fochville SAPS and surrounding farmers are on alert since a lion was spotted in the area the past few weeks.

They have been vigilantly searching the area and big cat activity has been noticed at watering holes. Tracks and dung were found which was confirmed to be that of a lion.

The Rural Safety coordinator in the Fochville area, Warrant Officer Jan Esterhuysen and other concerned members were patrolling the area last night, when they heard a distress call on a farm next to the R54.

They investigated and were surprised to see a pride of 5 lions on the farm, busy feeding. They were able to identify a large male and four smaller lions.

Tracking at night was difficult. Nature conservation and other role players are converging on the area to assess the situation.

The communities in the Fochville area are again warned to be vigilant and to report any sightings of the animals.

They can call WO Esterhuysen on 0798950526 or 0767995371.

