Five arrests for armed robbery of Addo tourists

The South African Police have arrested all five suspects linked to the armed robbery at an exclusive lodge near Addo Elephant Park, which took place on Thursday, 8 February 2018 at 22:00.

During the robbery, a couple were robbed of two laptops and a cellphone, and taken to an ATM in Addo and forced to withdraw a substantial amount of cash.

During the incident the male tourist was severely assaulted with a crowbar.

The Motherwell Serious Violent Crime Task Team arrested the first suspect, a 40-year-old male the next day, Friday 9 February 2018 just after midnight.

The second suspect, a 31-year-old male was arrested on Sunday 11 February 2018 just before midnight. On Wednesday, 14 February 2018 the remaining three suspects aged 18, 26 and 32 were also arrested.

All five will remain in custody for bail application on different dates later this month.

Major General Dawie Rabie, head of the Motherwell Cluster said that “any person making use of firearms to commit crimes and also where victims are injured will face the full investigation and prosecution possible by the SAPS and the Courts.

No stones will be left unturned to ensure that justice prevails.”

