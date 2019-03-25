Fishermen rescued in Port Elizabeth

On Saturday, 23rd March, the NSRI in Port Elizabeth dispatched rescue swimmers to Cape Recife Nature Reserve where a father and his son, who were fishing from rocks, had been cut off by the Spring high tide.

In swells of 1 to 2.5 meters, the rescue swimmers waded and swam through surf to reach the father and his 13 year old son and found them in good spirits but unable to get to mainland from the rocks off-shore where they were fishing.

They were secured into life jackets and using ropes, the NSRI rescue swimmers assisted them back to mainland without incident and no further assistance was required.

Photo: Zane Hobson

