Breaking News
Kouga Municipal account queries made easier
Fishermen rescued in Port Elizabeth
Photo of the day – Main Beach, Jeffreys Bay
Volunteers clear bush in St Francis Bay
JBay property for sale – lock up and go @Marina Martinique
Major upgrades to Aston Bay road
The struggle for Human Rights in South Africa
Two tons of plastic pellets en route from Scotland for plastic road
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved
O’Neill to sponsor Ballito Pro
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape
Fishermen rescued in Port Elizabeth

On Saturday, 23rd March, the NSRI in Port Elizabeth dispatched rescue swimmers to Cape Recife Nature Reserve where a father and his son, who were fishing from rocks, had been cut off by the Spring high tide.

In swells of 1 to 2.5 meters, the  rescue swimmers waded and swam through surf to reach the father and his 13 year old son and found them in good spirits but unable to get to mainland from the rocks off-shore where they were fishing.

They were secured into life jackets and using ropes, the NSRI rescue swimmers assisted them back to mainland without incident and no further assistance was required.

Photo: Zane Hobson

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive