Breaking News
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay
Two killed in N2 road accident
How to report service delivery problems in Jeffreys Bay
Over 200 illegal signboards confiscated in Jeffreys Bay
Be vigilant and stay safe this summer
Photo of the day – Sunrise at the Marina Bridge
US warns – we will relocate our embassy to Jerusalem
John John Florence wins second World Title
New Councillor sworn in at Council meeting
People love to travel
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

The NSRI in  St Francis Bay have reported that a fisherman was lost overboard from  the Chokka boat Sea Cat, just  off-shore from Tsitsikamma.

The incident was reported early yesterday morning (22 December 2017).

It appears that sometime during the night,  the 31 year old fisherman from Oyster Bay, may have gone overboard after he was noticed to be missing from the at anchor Chokka fishing boat.

The NSRI alerted friends and holidaymakers along the Tsitsikamma coastline to assist from the land side with a shoreline search, while a private fixed wing aircraft, flying from Plettenberg Bay to St Francis Bay, volunteered to assist.

No sign of the missing fisherman has been found.

The South African Police have notified and counselled the  family in Oyster Bay although it is believed that the father and the brothers of the missing man are fishermen onboard the Chokka boat Sea Cat.

Police will continue in an ongoing search operation and the Police Dive Unit have been notified.

Enter for the Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck. The Mile takes place on 30 December 2017

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive