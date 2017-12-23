Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

The NSRI in St Francis Bay have reported that a fisherman was lost overboard from the Chokka boat Sea Cat, just off-shore from Tsitsikamma.

The incident was reported early yesterday morning (22 December 2017).

It appears that sometime during the night, the 31 year old fisherman from Oyster Bay, may have gone overboard after he was noticed to be missing from the at anchor Chokka fishing boat.

The NSRI alerted friends and holidaymakers along the Tsitsikamma coastline to assist from the land side with a shoreline search, while a private fixed wing aircraft, flying from Plettenberg Bay to St Francis Bay, volunteered to assist.

No sign of the missing fisherman has been found.

The South African Police have notified and counselled the family in Oyster Bay although it is believed that the father and the brothers of the missing man are fishermen onboard the Chokka boat Sea Cat.

Police will continue in an ongoing search operation and the Police Dive Unit have been notified.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

