Jeffreys Bay
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

A fisherman, believed to be from Humansdorp, has been reported as being lost overboard.

The skipper of the fishing vessel, Maryke, raised the alarm at 5 am yesterday morning (10 January 2018), when crew reported that the fisherman was missing.

Maryke was situated 30 nautical miles off Aasvogelspunt, near St Francis Bay at the time of the incident.

Maryke and three other fishing vessels begun a search for the missing man.

Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search operation no sign of the missing fisherman has been found and Police have taken over an ongoing search operation and investigation into the incident.

