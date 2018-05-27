Fisherman drowns at Kowie River Mouth

A elderly man drowned in Port Alfred yesterday morning after his boat was capsized by waves as he was attempting to leave the Kowie River Mouth.

The ski boat Diligo capsized and was washed onto a sand bank in the surfline at East Beach.

The passenger onboard, aged in his 50’s, was found safe on the beach after suffering suffering minor injuries and his friend, the skipper of the boat, a man aged in his 60’s, was missing in the surf after their boat had capsized in the 3 to 4 meter swells at the Kowie River Mouth.

“During a search the body of the man was located in shallow surf at East Beach and the body was recovered by our NSRI rescue swimmers and he has been declared deceased by paramedics.

The body of the man, who is from Johannesburg but now living in Port Alfred, has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docke,” said Juan Pretorius the NSRI Port Alfred station commander.

