Fireworks shows for Jeffreys Bay

IN an effort to discourage residents and holiday-makers from shooting off fireworks illegally over the Festive Season Kouga Municipality will be staging two formal fireworks shows at the main beachfront of Jeffreys Bay this December.

“Discharging fireworks is against the law in Kouga because of the many health and safety risks it poses,” says Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“With the aim of reducing the number of people who discharge fireworks illegally, the municipality will stage an official show in a designated area, with all the necessary health and safety precautions in place.”

The first fireworks show will take place at Jeffreys Bay’s main beachfront to mark the official opening of the Season on December 15. The second show will take place on December 31, at the same venue.

The duration will be about ten minutes each.

Mayor Hendricks said the events would be family-focused, with Father Christmas and Kouga’s water champion Splash also expected to make a turn at the Opening of the Season.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kouganews.

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

