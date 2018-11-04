Fires rage in Southern Cape

Fire fighters from all along the Southern Cape, including Tsitsikamma, are battling fires, with strong winds blowing this morning along the coast.

The skies over Jeffreys Bay are closed with smoke as fires rage in the Clarkson and Palmietvlei areas with Kouga Municipality fire fighters already deployed to help the neighbouring Kou-Kamma Municipality to engage the fires.

The situation this morning is:

1) Boskor – no active fires at the moment

2) Storms River West – no active fires at the moment

3) Storms River Mountain – Active fires beïng attended to.

4) Storms River Petro port – fire contained – crews patrolling

5) Thornham – active fire north of N2. Evacuation of Soekoeshoek.

6) Sanddrift – Active fires no threat at the moment.

7) Witelsbos – Active fires being attended to. Evacuation of Woodlands activated to Oudebosch.

8) Clarkson – Active fires being attended to. Community evacuated to Oudebosch.

The Kynsna area is also burning with a full update of those fires here:

1) OUTENIQUA WILDFIRE – Most of the fire-lines only require mopping-up. There are however hotspots at Beervlei, Buffelsnek, Glenbarrie, Step-aside and Witfontein. These will be attended to and monitored throughout the day.

2) JONKERSBERG WILDFIRE – The area around the fire lines and infrastructure is safe. Fire in the plantation is still active. MTO teams will actively work to extinguish the fires.

3) DE VLUGT WILDFIRE – There are hotspots and active fire-lines in this area. Firefighters are attending to these and back-burns might be started as an extinguishing method if the weather allows.

4) GARCIA PASS / KRUISRIVIER / GROOTVADERSBOS WILDFIRE – Active fire-lines in these areas. Westerly wind could pose a threat to infrastructure. No imminent danger to humans or infrastructure in other sections of these areas at this stage. Firefighters will continue with firefighting. There is one Incident Management Team coordinating firefighting efforts in these areas.

5) GONDWANA WILDFIRE – Fire jumped the control lines and are burning towards Herbertsdale. Firefighters will be actively busy to ensure that they safeguard humans and infrastructure.

There are no fires in the Kouga currently. A number of fires were extinguished over the past few days, including a flare up next to the R102 beyween Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.

