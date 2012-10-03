Fire keeps flaring up but is contained

There have been some flare-ups in Kouga, however, the worst fire is now on the eastern side of the Van Stadens gorge.

SANDF helicopters will be fighting the blaze today, while around 30 firefighters are on the ground, o prevent the fire spreading to the Blue Horizon Bay area.

There were flare-ups at Longmore but fire-fighters were able to contain and extinguish the fires before any further damage was caused.

There have also been flare-ups at Crossways and Thornhill today, but they have been contained.

There are still 80 fire-fighters on the ground in these areas.

Farmers are also busy assisting with mop-up operations, especially in the Thornhill area.

“The major concern at this stage is the fire that has flared up to the eastern side of the Van Stadens gorge behind Woodridge. Kouga has sent fire-fighters to assist Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

Nelson Mandela has not yet been able to restore the electricity supply to the Longmore village.

Kouga Municipality has, however, brought in a generator which is being used to supply power to houses on a rotational basis.

Kouga Municipality is also carting in water and has put in place 25 portable toilets for use by the village, as the water supply has also been affected by the power outage.

“Sightseers have been obstructing fire-fighting operations along the N2 and R102. We ask that people avoid these areas as far as is possible. Drivers are reminded to please reduce speed when driving in these areas,” added Van Lingen.

Police are patrolling affected areas to prevent looting, also of scrap metal.

The Thornhill Police Station is currently being used as the drop-off point for donations.

