Fire fighters continue to battle Tsitsikamma fire

Aided by Orxy helicopters from the SANDF, brave fire fighters continued to contain the fire that is threatening the Garden Route and Tsitsikamma.

The SANDF helicopters water bombed a fire that was advancing towards the Storms River Petrol Station yesterday, while fire fighters from all over the district were on the ground to prevent the fires from harming communities at Palmietvlei and Clarkson.

The fire was raging in the Witelsbos Plantation yesterday afternoon and fortunately the wind drove it into the mountains and away from farms and livestock in the Tsitsikamma area.

Kouga Municipality send fire teams over the border into the neighbouring Kou Kamma Muncipality to help contain the blaze.

The N2 and the R 102 were opened to traffic around 3 pm yesterday afternoon after visibility improved.

The skies over Tsitsikamma as well as the Jeffreys Bay area are still covered by smoke as the fire is still burning at present.

Helicopter photo: Tsitsikamma Crystal Mountain Spring Water

