Jeffreys Bay
Fire destroys building at Port St Francis

Extensive damage was caused to the Indigo Moon restaurant at Port St Francis last night (11 February 2019) after a fire broke out.

The Kouga Fire Department, NSRI and volunteers managed to contain the fire to the right hand side of the Porthole walk way.

A loud explosion was heard just before the fire was noticed.

Indigo Moon was closed at the time of the incident and nobody was injured in the blaze.

The actual cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage but an investigation will determine what happened.

Photo: Clive Wright

