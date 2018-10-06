Fine performances at SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

An early start to the 2018 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships gave Day Three competitors the chance to sample some ideal Jeffreys Bay surf during their heats yesterday.

Unfortunately the conditions did not last all day as a stiff onshore wind arrived and by early afternoon the surf had changed for the worse.

Nevertheless there were some fine performances throughout the day by the Under 18 Girls and Boys as well as the Under 16 and Under 14 Boys Divisions.

With two days to go in this, the premier junior surfing contest on the Surfing South Africa calendar, the quarter and semi – finalists have been decided in all eight divisions.

In today’s Under 18 Boys Division, Round Three heat winners Luke Slijpen, Max Elkington, Eli Beukes (all from Cape Town), Meyr Koen and Daniel Orpen (Eden), Calvin Goor (Ilembe) and Angelo Faulkner (Nelson Mandela Bay) all advanced to the Quarter Finals.

Ntando Nqadala (Cape Town), Lele Zozi (Cape Winelands),Bryce du Preez and Thomas Lindhorst (both Buffalo City), Karl Steen and Jared Hook ( eThekweni) and Devon Dodd (Eden) all came second in their heats and also advanced to the Quarters.

The quarter Finalists in the U16 Boys Division are heat Round Three heat winners, York Van Jaarsveldt,Manoa Robb and Daniel Toerien (all Cape Town),Mitch du Preez and Reilly Mare (both Buffalo City),Joran Boshoff (Ugu) and Tide Lee Ireland (eThekweni).

Also through are the Round Three heat runners up, Aya Gericke (Eden), Sam Bennie (Cape Winelands), Brett Taylor and Nate Spalding (both eThekweni) as well as Ernie Prinsloo, Kye McGregor and Joshua Daniel (all Nelson Mandela Bay).

Wulf Erhardt (Eden),Luke Thompson and James Ribbink (both eThekweni),Christian Venter and Kyra Bennie (both Cape Winelands), Brad Scott (Cape Town) and Daniel Emslie (Buffalo City) won their Round Three U14 Boys heats and advanced to the Quarters with runners up, Andre Venter (eThekweni),Connor Slijpen and Luke Van Wyk (both Cape Town), C -Jay Posthumus and Makai Kalbot (both Nelson Mandela Bay), Hayden Booysen (Ilembe) and Matt O Brien (Buffalo City).

The Under 18 Girls Semi Finalists are Brittany Gadd and Sophie Bell (both eThekweni), Kai Woolf and Zoe Smith (both Nelson Mandela Bay), Sarah Ingram and Thalana Myburgh (both Cape Winelands) and Maya Shefer – Boswell (Cape Town).

The 2018 Sea Harvest South African Junior Championships continues today and reaches a climax on Sunday when all National Champions will be decided.

Liveheats will provide up to the second wave scores to all mobile devices and PC’s on each day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships.

To access this information and all the results plus heat scores in each division go to www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica

Heat results are updated on this platform as they are completed. All the heat draws and the daily schedule are available on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za

Updates and photos will be published throughout the event on the Surfing SA Facebook page and a 26 minute overview of the event will be broadcast on Supersport later in October.

The Sea Harvest SA Surfing Championships is a premier Surfing South Africa tournament. Surfing South Africa is the recognised governing body for the sport in South Africa and is a member of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), the African Surfing Confederation (ASC) and the International Surfing Association (ISA).

The event is sponsored by Sea Harvest and supported by the Kouga Municipality and the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

