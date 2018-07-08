Final opportunity to enter the Endurade JBayX Trail Run

Online entries for the 2018 Endurade JBayX Trail Run are closing in the next few days.

There will be no late or manual entries accepted for the stage race. Manual entries for the 20Km, 10Km & 5Km will be accepted on Friday 13 July between 15:00 and 17:00 at Super Tubes Park, Da Gama Road. Look out for the Nutritech Endurade Gazebo & banners.

Full Event Schedule:

[Super Tubes Park]

13 July 2018: 14:00 – 17:00 Practical Trail Run Workshop by Landie & Christiaan

15:00 – 17:00 Registration [all] and manual entries [20km, 10km & 5km, no late fee payable].

14 July 2018: 7:00 Endurade J-BayX Stage 1 [Buses depart 6:00am from Super Tubes Park] 19:00 Endurade J-BayX Stage 2

15 July 2018: 7:00 Endurade J-BayX Stage 3 [Buses depart 6:00am from Super Tubes Park] 7:

15 Endurade J-BayX 20Km Trail Run [Buses depart 6:00am from Super Tubes Park] 9:00 Endurade J-BayX 10Km Trail Run 10:00 Endurade J-BayX 5Km Beach Run 12:00

Prize giving – all events.

A detailed Athletes Info Guide will be emailed to all online entrants early next week.

Enter here http://www.jbaywinterfest.com/events-2018/jbay-x-trail-run/

The event forms part of the popular JBay Winterfest which takes place each July in Jeffreys Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

