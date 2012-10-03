Final Four Surfers Announced For JBU Supertrial

With the waiting period for the JBU Supertrial powered by Monster Energy just around the corner, the contest organisers have released the names of the final four invited surfers.

These surfers will join the other eight surfers that have already been announced.

Jordy Maree is a young goofy-footer who has impressed many with his powerful and fast backhand approach to Supers.

His inclusion last year was late but well – deserved, and this year he was a definite entry. Jordy has a strong backhand hook, and is a mature competitor, so this year could be his break-out year.

Shane Sykes is another young surfer who has impressed the contest organisers over the last few years, and is a worthy inclusion in the 2017 edition of this event.

His lightning-fast rail surfing on his forehand and solid tube-riding skills sees him enter as a contender for this year’s title and the coveted wild card.

Dale Staples from St Francis Bay needs no introduction, and is a solid competitor and perennial Supertubes stand-out.

His powerful forehand hacks and clean, drawn-out carves makes Ducky one of the most pleasing surfers to watch on any given day out at Supers.

He has an excellent competitive track record at Supertubes and his second place last year to Steve Sawyer can only improve one place.

Adin Masencamp from The Strand has the Big Match Temperament needed to succeed at Supers when the pressure is on.

He is a seasoned competitor already, and thrives on competition. This natural-footer has a fast and aggressive forehand attack, perfectly suited to the speed walls of Supertubes.

If Adin gets his waves and finds his rhythm he could easily rise to the top and find himself on the podium this year.

These four surfers join the other eight invited surfers.

They are Cape Town’s Matt Bromley, defending champion Steven Sawyer, local surfer Joshe Faulkner, Durban charger Davey Van Zyl, WQS competitor Mikey February, local surfer Matt McGillivray, Beyrick de Vries from Durban’s North Coast and former event champion Dylan Lightfoot from JBay.

The contest format is going to be something fresh and different.

“We have something quite special about this event already, being a small, invite-only contest at one of the best waves in the world,” said contest organiser Koffie Jacobs.

“Following through with this, the format will also be something unique.”

The JBU Supertrial presented by Monster Energy is an exclusive invite-only tournament, with first prize being the coveted Wild Card entry into the World Surf League Championship Tour Corona Open JBay.

The Supertrial has a waiting period from 1st – 11th June, and historically always enjoyed excellent surf conditions at Supertubes.

The Corona Open JBay has a waiting period from 12th – 23rd July, and is part of the JBay Winterfest

Hashtags #JBUsupertrial #JBayWinterfest